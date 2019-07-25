Nothing unifies the country quite like Team GB, says Olympic champion Rutherford

The long jumper hung up his spikes at the end of last season after an illustrious 13-year career, which included his famous Super Saturday victory at London 2012.

Rutherford went on to claim bronze at Rio four years later, having also added the World, European and Commonwealth titles to his CV during a storied career.

And with just a year to go until the next Olympics, the 32-year-old is relishing his chance to be part of his fourth Games - but this time from the other side of the camera.

The Milton Keynes star will be providing expert TV analysis during Tokyo 2020 and admits he has not missed the trials and tribulations of trying to qualify for the Games.

"I'm quite excited about not having to actually compete this time," he explained. "I did three Olympics, I had my time, I was very happy with my time in the sport.

"I get to enjoy myself fully now. I love doing sport and whatever else but there are a lot of stresses and strains that come with it and I mainly retired due to injuries to my left ankle.

"I now get to watch others, I get to enjoy it, I get to be there as well I'm still excited about the prospect of being around an Olympic Games but just in a different capacity.

"The Olympic Games is the ultimate bringing together of the world, most people get behind the Olympics so to have any level of involvement in it is a very special thing."

Following Rutherford's retirement last year, British long jumper Dan Bramble has stepped in to try and fill the big shoes left behind his predecessor as he bids to secure his Olympic bow.

And should Bramble confirm his Tokyo berth, Rutherford believes the unpredictable nature of track and field means his successor is more than capable of winning a medal.

"Going into Tokyo we have Dan Bramble who is still the British number one and look if Dan gets things together there is always a chance of a medal," he said.

"It'll be very difficult because it is the world that competes in athletics, there is no country that doesn't have some level of involvement.

"It is one of the most difficult to achieve success in along with swimming and gymnastics, they truly have everybody so it's not easy winning medals at an Olympics Games.

"People win medals all the time that nobody expects and a lot of people didn't expect me to win a gold medal at the Olympics in London and then another medal in Rio."

Rutherford also stressed the unifying quality of the world's biggest sporting event, highlighting the celebration of athletic prowess that manages to bring the nation together every four years.

"Whatever the sport people around the world tune in and you saw how unifying it was in London, everyone was talking about it, everyone was excited about it," he said.

"In every Olympics there has ever been it really does bring everybody together, it's an incredibly special time and I'm thrilled to have been part of it for three Olympics as an athlete.

"I'm now thrilled to get involved with it from the commentary side as it's a fantastic, wonderful sporting event and the great thing is that they are still willing to change.

"It's been around since 1896 but they are still willing to bring in new sports, to bring in the younger sports that embrace a new audience and that's fantastic to see."

Â© Sportsbeat 2019