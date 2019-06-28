Ohtani powers Angels past Athletics

Ohtani, who missed 34 games to start the season while recovering from Tommy

John surgery, has hit his 10 homers in 44 games, including seven this month.

He hit 22 homers in 104 games last season when he won the American League

Rookie of the Year award.

Ohtani had plenty of help Thursday as every hitter in the Angels lineup had at

least one hit. Second baseman Luis Rengifo led the way with three hits,

including a two-run single in the decisive third inning.

Justin Upton chipped in with two hits, and Kole Calhoun homered, his 17th of

the season.

The Angels did most of their damage against Athletics starter Tanner Anderson,

who lasted only 2 2/3 innings. He gave up seven runs on eight hits and one

walk, falling to 0-3 this season.

Angels starter Griffin Canning was sharp, giving up two runs on three hits and

one walk in six innings, striking out six. It was his first victory since May

18, going winless in his previous six starts.

Oakland took an early lead when Ramon Laureano homered to lead off the second

inning. Matt Olson homered leading off the fourth inning, and an RBI single by

Marcus Semien in the eighth inning accounted for all of the A's offense.

The Angels also saw the return to the lineup of shortstop Andrelton Simmons,

who had been out for five weeks with a Grade 3 ankle sprain. Simmons went

1-for-4 with a run scored.

The win for the Angels was their fourth in a row. They have won 11 of their

past 16 games overall.

Oakland has been equally hot of late, having won 11 of its past 17 games

despite Thursday's loss.

--Field Level Media