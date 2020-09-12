The Athletics (28-15) increased their division-leading lead over idle Houston

to seven games, their largest margin since 2013. Oakland has now won three

games in a row and six of its past nine contests after four consecutive

postponements because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

The stage was set early on for this blowout when Texas starter Luis Garcia,

who was only scheduled to pitch the opening inning, walked the game's first

three batters before allowing a titanic grand slam to Olson that spotted the

Athletics a 4-0 lead.

After Texas responded with a run in the bottom of the first, Oakland added

three more in the second, including Olson's run-scoring single, and another

tally in the third to push its lead to 8-1.

Texas clawed back to 9-4 in the seventh and then 9-6 in the eighth, with the

latter uprising coming on a two-run home run from Rougned Odor.

The loss was the second straight for the Rangers (15-29) and eighth setback in

their past 10 games.

Fiers (5-2) left in the seventh after surrendering a leadoff home run to Elvis

Andrus and two walks. He allowed four runs, all earned, on six hits and two

walks in six-plus innings while striking out five after being staked to the

big early lead.

J.B. Wendelken, T.J. McFarland and Joakim Soria pitched an inning each to

finish up for Oakland.

Sean Murphy had two hits, including a home run, for the Athletics, while

Olson, Robbie Grossman, Tommy La Stella and Marcus Siemen also had two hits

each for Oakland.

Garcia (0-2) did not retire any of the four batters he faced and took the loss

for Texas. Jordan Lyles, the third of four Rangers pitchers, hurled seven

innings in relief, allowing five runs on nine hits in mop-up work.

--Field Level Media

