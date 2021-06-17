Former Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis kick-started a UK-wide 'art relay' in St Albans today as she joined forces with Maple Primary School to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB in Tokyo this summer.

Lewis unveiled a specially-commissioned mural, the first of 10 unique walls of art that will be appearing across the country to inspire home support for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Purplebricks, the UK's leading tech-led estate agent, commissioned the wall mural in St Albans - painted by local artist Albert Clegg and co-created with a class of local school children from Maple Primary School - to support Team GB.

Tokyo 2020 Houlihan claims she has been given a four-year ban because of a burrito YESTERDAY AT 11:32

Clegg took inspiration from the original work of art 'The Torch', created by former rugby player and mouth artist Henry Fraser, as part of the Home Support campaign.

The mural takes pride of place at 8 Adelaide Street, St Albans and aims to encourage people to get behind the nation's athletes on their journey to Tokyo and to help spur them on to glory at the Olympic Games.

Denise said: "After such a crazy year, it's more important than ever to show our athletes that the whole country is behind them.

"I have competed in three Olympics in my time and home support has always been one of the great motivations to succeed.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to get behind Team GB this summer and what better way to show our support than with works of art, such as this one, appearing across the country?"

The Purplebricks Home Support campaign, which launched in January this year, saw three British athlete's past and present - professional boxer and Rio 2016 silver medallist Joe Joyce, former rugby player and mouth artist Henry Fraser and Vanessa Raw, former professional triathlete turned artist, as well as Scottish athlete - Leighton McIntosh - create works of art which can be seen on thousands of Purplebricks' for Sale and To Let boards on streets across the UK.

Fraser, who created the 'The Torch' artwork said, "When I created 'The Torch', I wanted to invoke joy and excitement - art has the power to move people and I hope this campaign both inspires the athletes and encourages everyone to show their support for Team GB in creative ways."

Purplebricks, the Official Estate Agent of Team GB, is focusing on encouraging home support for Team GB and the communities that stand behind the athletes.

The 'art relay' is the next phase of the estate agent's Home Support campaign which is encouraging people to proudly show their support for the national team as we draw closer to the Olympics.

The unique murals, created by local artists and school children, will appear in a pop-up 'relay' across England, Wales, and Scotland in the lead up to the Games in July.

The ten locations where murals will appear include Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, and Brighton.

Ben Carter, CMO Purplebricks said, "As the long-awaited Olympics edge closer, we want to show our Team GB athletes that we're behind them every step of the way. We hope creating artwork in local communities will encourage the nation to get behind Team GB and cheer the athletes on from their homes this summer."

Purplebricks is working with communities, athletes and local artists to create commemorative murals for Team GB, encouraging the nation to show home support and get behind the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Visit @PurplebricksUK or https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/team-gb

Tokyo 2020 Farah given one last chance to qualify for 10,000m at Tokyo 2020 14/06/2021 AT 10:12