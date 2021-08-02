Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Video
Results
Athletics
Tokyo 2020
The good, the sad, and the down-right bizarre in gripping athletics session – Tokyo Warm-Up
4 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
Agony for Echevarria, joy for Tentoglou - Rutherford on 'incredible' long jump finale
7 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
‘Sapporo feels like a prison’ - Team GB race walker Bosworth criticises food options
3 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
'Careless' Jackson out of 200m after slowing down in final 50m
5 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
World champion Hassan overcomes dramatic fall to qualify for 1500m semis
7 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
When are the 200m sprint finals at the Tokyo Olympics? What are the current world record times?
an hour ago
Tokyo 2020
'I can cope with these conditions' - GB's Muir breezes into 1500m semi-finals
5 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
‘History, my friend!’ - Barshim and Tamberi on why they shared high jump gold
11 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
Tentoglou snatches long jump gold from Echevarria
8 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
'Utterly incredible' - Camacho-Quinn stuns WR holder Harrison to win hurdles gold
5 hours ago
Tokyo 2020
‘All the drama!’ – Hassan tripped at bell yet powers past rest of field to win
00:01:20
Today’s Schedule
Athletics
Live
Women's Pole Vault - Round 1
Athletics
Live
Men's 400m - Semi-finals
Athletics
Live
Women's Discus Throw - Final
Athletics
Upcoming
Women's 400m Hurdles - Semi-finals
14:35
Athletics
Upcoming
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Final
15:15
Athletics
Upcoming
Women's 5000m - Final
15:40
Athletics
Finished
Men's Hammer Throw - Round 1
Athletics
Finished
Women's 1500m - Round 1
Athletics
Finished
Men's Long Jump - Final
Athletics
Finished
Women's 200m - Round 1
Athletics
Finished
Women's 100m Hurdles - Final
Athletics
Finished
Women's 200m - Semi-finals