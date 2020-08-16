Olympic medal the aim for Wightman after strong showing in Monaco

Jake Wightman set his sights on an Olympic medal after becoming the second quickest British 1500m runner ever at Friday's Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

The 26-year-old Commonwealth bronze medallist finished third in a new personal best time of 3:29:47, shaving more than two seconds off his previous best.

That time moves the Scot up to second on the all-time British 1500m list, ahead of Steve Cram, Steve Ovett and Sebastian Coe and only behind Mo Farah.

And that result has given Wightman a huge confidence boost ahead of a big 12 months leading up to the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Talking to the BBC he said: "It's mad to think I've run quicker than them. The one thing I don't have is the medals and the actual world records times they've got alongside it. It's just Mo [Farah] ahead now.

"They are guys that have done so much in our sport. They're always the ones that we're getting compared to as 800m and 1500m athletes.

"To actually go past them has really given me the confidence for next year to try and challenge for medals, because that's what I really need aim for, to try and come home with some silverware.

"To be able to run under 3:30 is just mind blowing. To see a two rather than a three after the three minutes was just mad."

