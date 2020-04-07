Olympic qualification suspended until December

"During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings," said World Athletics in a statement.

Qualification would restart on Dec. 1 and continue until the end of May or June next year, depending on the event, it added.

World Athletics also said that half of the staff at its Monaco headquarters would be furloughed on full pay. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)