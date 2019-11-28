A WADA committee recommended this week that Russia be banned from the Olympics and world championships in a wide range of sports for four years after Moscow was found to have provided the agency with doctored laboratory data.

WADA's executive committee will rule on the recommendations in Paris on December 9.

Under the recommendations, some Russians without a history of doping could be cleared to compete in major international events as neutrals, as was the case at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

"All our clean athletes, those who were not involved or are not suspected of doping, will take part in the Games as part of our Olympic team," Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of Russia's Olympic Committee, told senior sports officials at the committee's annual assembly in Moscow.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said this week that it welcomed the opportunity for clean Russian athletes to compete, saying WADA had not indicated "any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members."

Pozdnyakov, a five-time Olympic medallist in fencing, criticised a recommendation that would bar senior officials from Russia's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee from participating or attending major sporting events for four years.

"We consider the measures proposed by the committee to be excessive, inappropriate and wrong," Pozdnyakov told reporters.

Russia was banned by the IOC from last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

But many Russian athletes with no history of doping were nonetheless cleared to compete as neutrals.