'One of the best nights in sport ever!' - Fan reaction to re-run of 'Super Saturday'
Eurosport showed a re-run of the unforgettable 'Super Saturday' from London 2012 - and fans showed their approval in their droves with positive responses.
On what was a spectacular evening for British sport, Greg Rutherford, Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah all claimed stunning gold medals in quick succession.
This time, Rutherford turned into a spectator for Eurosport and gave his immediate reactions on social media as he watched the entirety of the action for the first time.
He did not try to hide his emotions watching the footage of the special evening back.
Fans joined Rutherford in expressing their emotions watching the historic evening back 'as live' and posted their responses.