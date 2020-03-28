'One of the best nights in sport ever!' - Fan reaction to re-run of 'Super Saturday'

On what was a spectacular evening for British sport, Greg Rutherford, Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah all claimed stunning gold medals in quick succession.

This time, Rutherford turned into a spectator for Eurosport and gave his immediate reactions on social media as he watched the entirety of the action for the first time.

He did not try to hide his emotions watching the footage of the special evening back.

Fans joined Rutherford in expressing their emotions watching the historic evening back 'as live' and posted their responses.

Video - Mo Farah seals Team GB’s third gold medal on an astonishing night in London 01:09

Fan reaction to 'Super Saturday'