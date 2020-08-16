Outgoing Wightman keen to open up on reignited Olympic push

It may have been tempting to retreat into his own bubble during lockdown but rising 1500m star Jake Wightman instead decided to spend more time interacting with his fans.

Having dreamt of putting his disappointment at missing out on Rio 2016 behind him this year, the Scot was suddenly left with a big hole in his schedule when the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympic Games and his chances of qualifying for it.

But the Nottingham-born middle-distance runner has continued to inspire the next generation this summer – getting involved with Q&As on social media in conjunction with Scottish Athletics.

Tackling everything from his favourite running shoes to his previous struggles with motivation and mental health, Wightman was decidedly honest and took a huge amount from the experience.

"Being able to be more personable and speak on social media makes things a better experience for us athletes," said Wightman, who is one of t more than 1,100 athletes funded by the National Lottery on UK Sport's World Class Programme, allowing him to train full-time and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support.

"It's good to keep the kids more inspired and motivated. You feel more connected to communities when you get direct responses.

"I think we take for granted the position we're in sometimes. I know myself, as a kid, if I had had an athlete reach out to me, I would have loved that and I don't think you realise the effect that has until you get involved with it.

"A lot of people probably assume to get to the position we're in as athletes it's been a nice straight line but that line is full of ups and downs.

"I was never very good as a kid, I was a late bloomer. I find it important to get the message out there that you don't need to be a world beater at the age of 14 or 15 to be a good senior athlete. It's so easy to be unmotivated by that at that age."

When the Tokyo Games does arrive though, the time for talking will stop with the 26-year-old aiming to add to the 864 medals won by Olympic and Paralympic athletes since National Lottery funding started in 1997.

If you had told him that that was a genuine goal four years ago, when Wightman found motivation a real struggle after failing to qualify for Rio, it is likely the former European junior champion would have struggled to believe you.

But, year-on-year, Wightman's fortunes and speed have improved since then with a Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland and a European Championships bronze for Britain coming in a fruitful 2018 before a brilliant fifth at the World Championships in Doha last year hinted at much more to come.

Wightman added: "My improvement year-on-year has probably been a confidence thing. I always assumed when I was younger that every year would get better, and I would learn my trade better but you do that by making mistakes.

"Not making Rio was gutting. But, I've made sure I didn't miss out on teams after that and at the World Championships last year I was close enough to the medals to know that I can medal. It was a big motivator to me to make sure I take my chance in Tokyo."

