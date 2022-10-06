The route for the Paris 2024 marathon has been unveiled, with runners set to take in a spree of historic sites in the French capital.

Starting at Hotel de Ville, the 42.195km route will travel past the Louvre, out to Versailles and back via the Eiffel Towel. It will also take in well-known sites like the Palais Garnier, Place Vendome, Tuileries Garden, Place de la Concorde, Trocadero Gardens and the Palace of Versailles. The races finish at Les Invalides.

The route is inspired by “la marche des femmes” – the women’s march on Versailles – when a crowd overwhelmingly made up of women walked from Paris City Hall to Versailles in October 1789 demanding reforms. They stormed the palace and forced King Louis XVI to return in one of the defining early moments of the French Revolution.

“The athletes, the thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers will experience a special line-up of iconic sites, from France’s capital to Versailles, through the emblematic landscapes of Ile-de-France,” said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024.

Runners will also pass many of the Olympic venues. BMX freestyle, breakdancing, skateboarding, and basketball 3x3 will take place in the Place de Concorde; modern pentathlon and equestrian in the Chateau de Versailles; archery at Les Invalides; and volleyball under the Eiffel Tower.

Unlike many marathon routes, the Paris 2024 course features two climbs.

“In this exceptional setting, the athletes will also take on a sporting challenge of unprecedented difficulty thanks to a tough course with significant climbs,” added Estanguet.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games marathon route

When is the Olympic marathon?

The men’s race will take place on Saturday 10 August, 2024, with the women’s race on Sunday 11 August, 2024.

"We wanted to reverse the order in an ambition to more gender equality and bring women to the fore for the first time. So the women's marathon will enjoy a major visibility on August 11 to cap off the athletics program," said Estanguet.

“A monumental physical and sporting challenge, and a fitting tribute to the women who changed history: this marathon will be a day to remember, and from the bottom of my heart, I hope to be part of it!” said Julien.

There will also be a mass participation marathon, allowing members of the general public to run the Olympic course.

What are the dates of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The Games officially open on July 26, 2024 with a tradition-breaking opening ceremony that will see the parade of athletes take place on a 6km route along the Seine. The Games will finish on August 11, 2024.

However, a handful of preliminary events will take place in archery, football, handball and rugby on July 24 and July 25.

The action will take place mainly in and around Paris, with handball, football, sailing and surfing taking place further afield. The surfing competition will be hosted in Teahupoʻo, a village on the south-western coast of the island of Tahiti, French Polynesia.

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

