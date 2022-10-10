Athletics

Paris 2024: Paula Radcliffe and Tony Estanguet on 'unique' marathon route at next Olympic Games

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet and former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe explain what will make the next Olympic marathon races so special. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, who recently broke the world record in Berlin, will be the favourite for a third marathon gold in the men’s race on August 10, while compatriot Peres Jepchirchir is expected to defend her women’s title on August 11.

00:02:18, 8 minutes ago