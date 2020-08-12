Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - This year's Paris marathon has been cancelled, the organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
The event was due to take place on Nov. 15.
"The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2020 is cancelled. See you in 2021," wrote the marathon's organisers on Twitter.
