Athletics

Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - This year's Paris marathon has been cancelled, the organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

The event was due to take place on Nov. 15.

"The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2020 is cancelled. See you in 2021," wrote the marathon's organisers on Twitter.

Athletics

MLB Angels vs Athletics Box Score

YESTERDAY AT 05:29

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Athletics

MLB Athletics vs Astros Box Score

10/08/2020 AT 01:11
Athletics

Kenya's Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus, out of Monaco meet

09/08/2020 AT 05:35
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On