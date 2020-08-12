Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - This year's Paris marathon has been cancelled, the organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

The event was due to take place on Nov. 15.

"The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2020 is cancelled. See you in 2021," wrote the marathon's organisers on Twitter.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

