Paris marathon postponed due to coronavirus

18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Thursday.

"In order to avoid a late cancellation that would penalise the participants, we have, in agreement with the Paris mayor's office, decided to postpone the Paris marathon to Oct. 18," Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.

About 423 coronavirus cases have been reported and seven people have died in France, the European country second most affected by coronavirus after Italy. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)