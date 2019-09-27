Philip determined to defy odds in Doha

It had only been four months since she was forced to withdraw from the World Relays after tearing her hamstring, but when Philip lined up to compete in the 100m at a meet in Germany earlier this month needing to secure the qualifying time for the World Athletics Championships, she never doubted herself.

The 28-year-old ran the race of her life at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, equalling her personal best of 11.10secs – the fastest she had run in four years – to finish in second and qualify for the Great Britain team at this week's World Championships.

And when she pulls on the GB jersey to compete in Saturday's 100m world heats in Doha, Philip will be relying on the same strength and determination to reach to even greater heights.

"At one point I didn't know how I was going to pull myself back," said Philip. "I kept training and changed a couple of things in my running, but the main thing was, I didn't give up.

"I went into that race knowing I was one of the slowest girls. I wouldn't say I went in with no expectation, I felt I was going to qualify, but I knew I had to go out there and do it.

"I was on a mission. I got injured and I wasn't going to end my season on another injury and not making the Championships.

"I left it until the last day, the last minute, they were picking the team for the World Championships that day. I was stressed, I was tired, but I knew I had no choice but to do it there."

"I keep saying I want to make a World Championship final. This time, I need to do it. I haven't had the cleanest of build-ups, but I know my passion and strength can pull me through.

"I'm in a different mindset to other years and I really want to pull this Championships out of the bag."

Philip is certainly used to the ups and downs of elite-level sport.

It's a little over 12 years since she became 100m world youth champion before she suffered one of the most horrific sporting injuries while representing her country in trampolining. She ruptured every part of her right knee, ruling her out of competition for four years.

The next disappointment came when she tore her hamstring ahead of London 2012, ending her hopes of competing at a home Olympic Games.

For Philip, setbacks are an inevitable part of being an athlete. She may have had her fair share, but not once has she ever considered walking away.

"There's an element of surprise, but I like surprises. That's what keeps me going," said Philip.

"Nothing is guaranteed. I know how hard I've worked, and how hard the girls in the lanes next to me are working, but none of us are guaranteed that gold medal.

"We don’t know if we're going to get injured or if something will go wrong in training. It's the same for every single athlete.

"You're working so hard for something you can't feel or touch and you think: Why am I still doing it?

"It's because of the love and the passion we have for running. Yes, we're not guaranteed it, but the journey we have and the people we meet is incredible.

"Competing for Great Britain is one of the best feelings in the world. It's a moment you never want to end."

Sportsbeat 2019