Elaine Thomspon-Herah set her season best time of 10.79 seconds to win the Diamond League 100m in Oregon.

The Prefontaine Classic included a host of big names in the sport and it took the Jamaican’s best run of 2022 to secure victory.

Ad

She also holds the meeting record of 10.54s, set in August last year.

Athletics Weightman calls for more education on doping after London 2012 fall-out YESTERDAY AT 11:45

Second place went to Sha’Carri Richardson, who was controversially denied a place in the 2021 Olympics for testing positive for marijuana, who set a time of 10.92s while third went to Thompson-Herah's compatriot Shericka Jackson also in 10.92s.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was fourth fastest just behind at 10.98s. All four of the quickest sprinters recorded SBs in America.

Athletics Over half of Brits put off sport by stories of doping 23/05/2022 AT 14:05