Getty Images
QUIZ: Can you name the GB gold medal winners from ‘Super Saturday’?
Super Saturday at the London 2012 Olympics has gone down in British sporting folklore and but can you name every GB athlete who won a gold medal that day?
GB won six golds on the day but there were 12 athletes who competed on the day with GB winning golds in the following events:
- Men's Coxless Four
- Women's Lightweight Double Sculls
- Women's Team Pursuit
- Women's Heptathlon
- Men's Long Jump
- Men's 10,000 Metres