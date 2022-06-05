Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her unbeaten season over 100 metres by breaking the meeting record at the Rabat Diamond League.

The Jamaican clocked 10.83s to finish clear of Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou and compatriot Natasha Morrison.

The five-time Olympic champion has twin ambitions for the 2022 season: win a first world title and break the 100m world record.

No woman had come close to Florence Griffith Joyner's mark from 1988 of 10.49s until Thompson-Herah’s dazzling 10.54s in Eugene last June – the same venue that will host the World Athletics Championships next month.

There was drama in the 400m hurdles – both in Morocco and some 7000km across the North Atlantic.

Over at a meet in Nashville, Tennessee, Sydney McLaughlin ran the third fastest time over 400m hurdles in history, just 0.15s shy of her own world record.

The American finished in 51.61s to inadvertently steal the spotlight away from Norway’s Karsten Warholm, who pulled up injured at the first hurdle in his season opener in Rabat.

Elsewhere, Hirut Meshesha led home a one-two-three for Ethiopia in the women’s 1500m.

