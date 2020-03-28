RE-WATCH SUPER SATURDAY ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER FROM 19:00

Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of pure sporting drama, as 'Super Saturday' from the London 2012 Olympics comes to Eurosport - on TV, on demand and on web.

We are replaying the evening athletics session at the Olympic Stadium as it happened, giving you the chance to enjoy arguably the greatest night in the history of British sport as Sir Mo Farah, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford brought home three gold medals, to add to the three already collected on that unforgettable day.

And we have a special treat for you, as long jump champion Rutherford tweets along during the broadcast as he re-watches for the first ever time.

SUPER SATURDAY – A day for the ages

London 2012

Day 8

August 4

6 gold medals

3 golds in 46 glorious minutes at the Olympic Stadium

It was GB’s most successful day at the Olympics since the 1908 games

WHO WILL FEATURE?

All of the main protagonists from the evening in question, including Ennis in the heptathlon, Farah in the 10,000m and Rutherford in the long jump.

However, the programme will not focus solely on GB, with the women’s 100m final – featuring Allyson Felix, Carmelita Jeter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce & Veronica Campbell-Brown – also taking place, and Maurice Greene giving his expert analysis amidst jubilant scenes at the Olympic Stadium.

Can you name the GB gold medal winners from ‘Super Saturday’?