Jemma Reekie and Andrew Pozzi's dream seasons continued with convincing victories on the fifth stop of the Wanda Diamond League in Rome.

Reekie's rapid progression continued as she broke the two-minute barrier for the 800m for the sixth time this outdoor season, taking victory in 1:59.76.

In a tactical two-lapper where no-one wanted to hit the front, the Scot kicked past training partner Laura Muir into the home straight and held off Norway's Hedda Hynne, who beat her on Tuesday night in Switzerland.

"It was a really good race, it was fun," said the 22-year-old in her season closer at Stadio Olimpico, stage for the 1960 Olympics.

"I'm happy to finish the season with a win. I would have liked to set a new season's best, but I tried something new and the pace was too slow. I felt safe the whole time.

"This was the last race of the season. I'll go back to Scotland and spend my holidays there with friends and family, then I'll get back into training and work hard."

Reekie's breakneck progress is underlined by the fact that this time last year, her 800m best stood at 2:01.45.

Her lockdown housemate Muir ends the season with three wins from three over her 1500m and with the world lead time over the distance, her 2:30.82 clocking in Monaco.

Pozzi has made Italy - specifically Formia, on the Mediterranean coast - his home in recent years and he excelled in his adoptive country with victory in the 110m hurdles.

The two-time Olympian started well and crucially kept his form, clipping the final barrier but maintaining to clock 13.15, just 0.1 off his personal best.

The 28-year-old has challenged his personal mark in a truncated 2020 season having clocked 13.17 in a meet in Finland last month.

"Rome has always been a special Diamond League event for me - even before I moved here - and I've always wanted to win here, so I’m very happy," said Pozzi.

"I am really proud because the people in Formi were watching. I drove here from my house yesterday - and I think I perform best when I feel at home."

Elsewhere, Cindy Ofili finished fourth in the 100m hurdles with 13.02 and pole vaulter Harry Coppell cleared 5.60m on Diamond League debut.

