Rooney rolling back the years thanks to lockdown break

Thanks to an injection of time and youth, sprinter Martyn Rooney no longer feels so old.

The 33-year-old, who has picked up the nickname 'Uncle Rooney' in the past, has been there and done it all when it comes to athletics â€“ which his collection of ten senior international medals for Great Britain can attest to.

But, a difficult 2019 that saw Rooney fail to qualify for the 400m entirely and come fourth in the 4x400m relay at the World Championships in Doha, left the Croydon-born star feeling the exit door may be nearing.

Perhaps he should thank the postponement of the Olympic Games and lockdown then, as it is the time freed up by this, allied with a refreshing amount of training done with young prospects, that has wound back the clock for Rooney.

"I felt old at the last World Championships," Rooney said.

"I peaked early in the year and by the time the World Championships came around in September I was done.

"Now I feel, having been back training with the group again and surrounded by 20-year-olds, younger."

Perhaps better known for being an anchor leg specialist in the 4x400m relay, Rooney's career has often been guided by his selfless, team-orientated nature.

However, while his desire to work with young talent is in-keeping with that mindset, Rooney is keen now to put some of his focus back onto his individual exploits â€“ even if that again has an ulterior team motive at play.

He added: "I'm working with young kids who are aiming to get medals in the future and this has pushed me to give more on the track.

"It's a shame the Games has been postponed but it means I get another year in the group and another year trying to help people along.

"I feel better than I have for a couple of years so if I can feel that way again next year I'll be very happy.

"My goals have changed, I was just thinking about the relays before but now I feel I can have a good individual season which will ultimately put me in a better stead for the relay and medal opportunities there."

There are, of course, many other consequences to the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

At its simplest and closest to home, the athletics veteran has benefitted by gaining an otherwise impossible extended period of time with his wife and kids.

Used to the long days, weeks and months of a demanding competition and training schedule, Rooney has revelled in the quality time.

But it has not been all play and no work, with the 33-year-old having still found ways to maintain his fitness over the past few months.

And now back in more normal training, and having announced he is not racing again until 2021, Rooney is again enjoying trying something different.

"It was great just to be at home," he said.

"As an elite athlete I spend a lot of time away and I was meant to be in Florida in April so it was nice not to do it.

"To spend an extended amount of time at home where my kids aren't at school, I can help out at home. I was a dad first and an athlete second, rather than it being 50/50. I've taken as much as I could from a negative situation.

"It's probably the longest my wife and I have seen each other for a long time so I hope she's enjoyed it!

"It's been good training as and where I can. I've kept to a routine where I can, doing runs in the woods and tying that in with dog walks too.

"I live near a good hill so I've run up that. British Athletics have been great, I was able to get some weights from them and I had a Wattbike too. I was very fortunate with what I had.

"For me now it's about working on the things I can to get better and back into the shape I need to be at to do well at an Olympics and that is mainly speed work.

"I tried to run with Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey the other day which was tough!

"Seeing how much quicker they are at accelerating than me was amazing. There's not much difference in top end speed but that made me go wow!

"Helping other guys out with their sessions, 800m runners and others, has been nice for those still trying to race this year."

