Daniel Rowden hailed a "very special" achievement after storming to the British 800m title in Manchester.

The 22-year-old produced a fine finish to get past Jake Wightman on the home straight and win in 1m45.94s, capping his successful comeback from injury.

"It has been such a weird year," he said.

"It was a tough road back. I had surgery in April 2019. It sorted me out but it took me a while to get back going again.

"To be out here and take the title is incredible."

Wightman, a 1500m bronze medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, hit the front with around 200 metres to go but could not quite hold off Rowden's late surge.

Elsewhere on the track on Saturday, Jessie Knight eased to victory in the women's 400m hurdles in 55.8 seconds, more than a second clear of Lina Nielsen.

Nielsen's twin sister, Laviai, retained her 400m title in style, setting a new season's best of 51.72s.

George Mills, the son of former England international footballer Danny, won the men's 1500m in 3m51.39s, narrowly beating Neil Gourley.

Alex Knibbs won the menâ€™s 400m in a personal best time of 46.65s, while the 3,000m steeplechase events were won by Aimee Pratt (women's) and Phil Norman (men's).

