The resurgence of British middle-distance running continues as Daniel Rowden crashed through his 800m personal best in Zagreb and was followed home by two compatriots.

The 23-year-old declared his ambition to win an Olympic medal in 2021 after beating 1500m world finalist Jake Wightman at the British Championships and delivered again at the Continental Tour Gold meet.

Rowden kicked past European silver medallist Andreas Kramer into the home straight and cut the tape in 1:44.09, beating his previous personal mark by 0.88.

Elliot Giles, who has dipped under 1:45 twice inside a fortnight having never done so before, finished second with 1:44.75 and Wightman third in 1:44.85.

Breakout star Max Burgin - who smashed his own British U20 record over two laps in August - finished in 1:47.73.

The slowest qualifier for the 800m final at the Rio Olympics was 1:44.65 and eventual bronze medallist Clayton Murphy ran 1:42.93.

Behind world champion Donovan Brazier, beaten once in 12 outdoor races over the distance stretching back to 2019, ground is fertile for a first British 800m medallist since Seb Coe in 1985.

Elsewhere in Europe, Jemma Reekie was beaten over 800m for the first time this year, clocking 1:58.87 but finishing fourth in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

Norway's Hedda Hynne won the race with a 1:58.12 world lead.

It was raining personal bests for Brits with Piers Copeland running a 1500m best in Switzerland and Adelle Tracey over the same distance in Battersea.

