Russia's sports ministry suspends athletics federation's accreditation

RUSAF has been suspended from international competition since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of RUSAF after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)