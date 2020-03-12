Russian federation fined $10 mln for breaching anti-doping rules

World Athletics, the sport's global body governing, added that it was also limiting to 10 the number of Russians eligible to compete in track and field as neutrals at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Russia's athletics federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes in the country.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Toby Davis)