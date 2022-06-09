Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson won the 200m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome for the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea.

Until 2021, Olympic gold medallist Jackson had focused on the longer sprint disciplines but she is now having success in the shorter events.

The 27-year-old came to Italy with a season’s best of 22.07 seconds to her name but broke both that time and the meeting record of 22.06 held by Dina Asher-Smith, with a time of 21.91.

Second place went to her team-mate Elaine Thompson-Herah who put down a time of 22.25, her own season’s best.

Britain’s deposed record holder Asher-Smith was just behind with her own best time for 2022 of 22.27.

Another Briton, Beth Dobbin, took ninth place with a time of 22.36.

Long-distance Eliod Kipchoge had held the meeting record for the 5000m event ahead of the action, but that was another time which was replaced.

Kenyan Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli caught and beat his compatriot Jacob Krop to set a new best time, and also secured victory for the evening with an effort of 12:46.33.

In the men's 100m, American Fred Kerley took the win with a season's best time of 9.92.

It was clean sweep for USA on the top three places, with Kyree King second with 10.14, and 10.17 earning Cravont Charleston a head-heat third spot over Jamaica's Nigel Ellis.

