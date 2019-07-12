SIFAN HASSAN OF THE NETHERLANDS BREAKS WOMEN'S MILE WORLD RECORD AT MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE ATHLETICS

SIFAN HASSAN OF THE NETHERLANDS BREAKS WOMEN'S MILE WORLD RECORD AT MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE ATHLETICS
By Reuters

14 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

SIFAN HASSAN OF THE NETHERLANDS BREAKS WOMEN'S MILE WORLD RECORD AT MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE ATHLETICS MEETING

0Read and react
0Read and react