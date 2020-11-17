Ukraine's Khapilina and Sbaai of Morocco, who set course records of 2:27:57 and 2:13:03 respectively in the bronze label race in Bulgaria last month, tested positive for a banned substance in an in-competition test, the AIU said.
"The AIU has provisionally suspended Viktoriia Khapilina and Youssef Sbaai for the presence of recombinant EPO, in violation of World Athletics Anti-Doping rules following in-competition tests," the AIU said in a statement. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
