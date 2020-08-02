South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk tests positive for Covid-19 in Italy - report

South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy last week, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Van Niekerk, who romped to Olympic gold four years ago in a world record time of 43.03 seconds, was set to participate in a meet in Trieste - his first competition outside of South Africa since 2017 following a serious knee injury.

Athletics S. Africa's Van Niekerk tests positive for COVID-19 in Italy - report AN HOUR AGO

"I don't know how it's possible. Wayde has been training for the whole week and never had any symptom, not even after testing positive. He hasn't had a fever," the 28-year-old's manager Peet Van Zyl told the publication.

Van Niekerk, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament while playing a charity touch rugby game in 2017 to leave his career in doubt, began his comeback in February this year.

Athletics Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests 4 HOURS AGO