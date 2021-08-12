Five years after she became an Olympic medallist in Rio, sprint star Anyika Onuora is backing a campaign to celebrate Team GB's medallists from the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Having previously headed to the Beijing and London Games, Onuora was part of the Team GB squad that took bronze in the women's 4x400m relay five years ago.

And the 36-year-old believes the events run as part of the 'I Am Team GB' campaign this coming weekend are the perfect way for British athletes from Tokyo to thank fans for their support.

"The home support that the athletes have had has just been incredible," she said.

"This is a great way not just to show support and help inspire people but say thank you to the British public who have just been so wonderful during these last couple of weeks."

On Sunday 15 August the Beacon of Light in Sunderland will play host to the 'I Am Team GB' Family Sports Festival. The event will run from 10am-3pm and will be bursting with sports and activities for all the family.

There will be a host of Team GB athletes in attendance including Onuora, as well as other special guests.

There will also be free hero events at the University of Hull and the Olympic Stadium, plus a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig, while other events will be taking place all over the country on August 14 and 15.

Onuora said: "It's cool to get involved with this. Just being a part of this campaign is so important because we've just come off the back of a really successful games.

"It's really important for someone like myself to get involved in this campaign and help encourage communities up and down the UK for this free event to get active. Hopefully everyone has been inspired by the last couple of weeks in Tokyo.

"This encourages everyone to try something and take part. Even if you fail the first time, just go out there and give it a go - and with this initiative it's a great opportunity to do that.

"It's a great opportunity and I am more than happy to lend my support and voice."

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

Team GB Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, added: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country across the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota said: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

