With less than a month until the Tokyo Games kick off, Minister for Sport and Tourism, Nigel Huddleston, joined pupils and teachers in getting active and seeing how 'Travel to Tokyo' supports pupils in and out of the classroom.

The virtual challenge has engaged over 1.5 million participants across the UK to get active in the run up to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Travel to Tokyo is part of Get Set, Team GB and ParalympicsGB's youth engagement programme, created with funding from Sport England and Spirit of 2012.

Travel to Tokyo empowers young people and their families across the UK to get active and create healthy habits alongside their classmates and celebrate their progress online as one school team. Every physical activity, no matter what it is, can be logged online as part of the Travel to Tokyo virtual challenge on the Get Set website.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Physical activity is vital to both our mental and physical health and wellbeing so it's vital that we continue to push to get as many young people as possible fit, active and involved.

"The Travel to Tokyo programme is an excellent example of how we can increase sports participation for our young people and hopefully inspire the next generation of Britain's future Olympians and Paralympians."

The Minister for Sport visited a participating school, Curwen Primary School, in Newham this week to see first-hand how Travel to Tokyo is helping communities across the nation to get active and build healthy habits.

Beginning with an assembly to get pupils ready for the day, the pupils then got the exciting opportunity to meet two time silver medallist Jazz Carlin, who explained how she got into swimming and answered questions from the class before they got involved in the activities out on the playground.

Catherine Slater, Curwen Primary School said: "It's so exciting to have the Minister for Sport Nigel Huddleston and Olympic athlete Jazz Carlin visit our school and the pupils loved the chance to show off their favourite activities. Travel to Tokyo has really engaged pupils to get active in and out of school and as a teacher, I can see the difference in pupils being happy and healthier as they have gotten more active."

The Minister, Carlin, and pupils had the chance to get involved and try out activities that require little to no equipment and can be downloaded for free on the Get Set website, including In Tandem, Count Me In, Tee Time and On Target.

The fun and inclusive activities have been designed to motivate communities to get active at their own pace and then log it on the Get Set Website to unlock prizes.

Curwen Primary School has been involved with Get Set since 2012. Their school has logged over 1300 family activities with Travel to Tokyo and clocked up over 381 hours of activity collectively since the Travel to Tokyo virtual challenge launched in June 2019.

Mike Sharrock, Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association said: "It's exciting to have a Travel to Tokyo in-person event after so long and to have the Minister for Sport come and see the impact of the programme. Travel to Tokyo celebrates young people of any ability to get active in their own way and we can't wait to have school teams support our athletes as we kick off the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer."

Recent research shows that 82% of families agreed that Travel to Tokyo could help them and their family to be more active and 79% agreed that Travel to Tokyo could help them and their family to fit activity into their day-to-day lives.

Neil Townshend, Chairman of the British Olympic Foundation, said: "We're thrilled to have Nigel Huddleston come to our latest event and see the success of Travel to Tokyo which has reached 1.5 million participants so far. It's so encouraging to see people get active from across the UK and to join our athletes on their journey to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Mike Diaper, Executive Director Children, Young People and Tackling Inactivity, Sport England said: "It's fantastic to see just how many youngsters and their families are getting active together through the Travel to Tokyo programme. Helping to hopefully set habits for life, schools, pupils, and families have all worked so hard and achieved great accomplishments. I am so excited to see them complete their journey to Tokyo this summer."

Discover the free school and family activities at getset.co.uk/travel-tokyo

