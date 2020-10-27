World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June.

Athletics Amputee Leeper loses appeal against ban his running blades YESTERDAY AT 14:06

The three misdemeanours in a one-year period triggered the case against the 24-year-old. He missed two tests, in January and December 2019, on top of a filing failure in between, Coleman claims.

The ban has been backdated to the spring, and so Coleman will not be allowed to compete until May 13 2022.

He can appeal his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Coleman won gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Doha in September 2019, one month after he was initially charged with the violation. His lawyers had successfully argued at the time that the three incidents did not fit into the required 12-month time period, meaning he was able to compete in Doha.

Currently considered the world's fastest man, Coleman's absence leaves a gaping hole in the US Olympics team.

Athletics Anti-doping charges against world 400m champion Naser dismissed 20/10/2020 AT 12:05