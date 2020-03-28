RE-WATCH SUPER SATURDAY ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER FROM 19:00

Join us as we go back in time to London 2012 to relive Super Saturday. Watch 'live' on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player from 7pm (UK time), and get involved with Greg Rutherford on Twitter as he watches, for the first time, an unforgettable night for British sport.

--

WATCH: 'Superhuman' Jessica Ennis secures Olympic gold

Video - 'Superhuman' Jessica Ennis secures Olympic gold 00:45

WATCH: The moment Rutherford knew he was Olympic champion

Video - The moment Greg Rutherford knew he was Olympic champion 00:40

WATCH: Mo seals Team GB’s third gold medal

Video - Mo Farah seals Team GB’s third gold medal on an astonishing night in London 01:09

--

20:30 - Thanks for joining us!

*Fast forward to March 28, 2020*

Well that was fun. These are weird times, so hopefully you enjoyed that throwback to London 2012 as much as we did. Those golden moments for Ennis, Rutherford and Farah will live long in the memory for many a Brit, and fingers crossed we can look forward to more memories being made at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

For now, we're signing off, please scroll down to check the action 'as it happened', watch the videos and keep re-living those classic moments!

20:29 - Pure joy

20:27 - What a night

I haven't been this emotional since Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes announced their divorce some two months ago. A crazy night of sport, and one we will all remember for some time, at least until 2020, if not beyond.

20:25 - Twitter reaction

20:20 - Fraser-Pryce defends her title!

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the women's 100m Olympic chamion... again! Her 10.75s is 0.03s faster than USA's Carmelita Jeter, with Veronica Campbell-Brown grabbing bronze.

20:14 - Team GB's night to remember

Three golds inside an hour for Team GB! Ennis, Farah and Rutherford are all Olympic champions, and the so-caleld Super Saturday has truly lived up to its billing. Hard to remember a better night of sport from a British perspective. Incredible.

And now, for an added bonus, the women's 100m final!

20:12 - Mo's moment

20:10 - The Mobot!

Farah celebrates in a unique style. Wonder if that'll ever catch on. I shall hereby dub it the Mobot!

Britain's Mo Farah reacts after winning the men's 10,000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic StadiumReuters

20:06 - GOLD FOR MO FARAH

What a race, and what a moment for Mo Farah, who times his charge to perfection and crosses the line ahead of Rupp.

Such a mature race from Farah, and his reward is Olympic gold - the men's 10,000m champion!

20:05 - ONE LAP TO GO

The pace picks up..... can Farah do it???

20:04 - TWO LAPS TO GO

Everyone is out of their seat. Farah is at the front, but the Bekeles are out to deny the Brit.

20:03 - THREE LAPS TO GO

My word, Ethipoia's Gebremariam guns it towards the front as he urges his compatriots to join him. There's a bunch of about 15 athletes and just three laps to go... Farah still in the mix.

20:02 - Mo makes his move

That roar... it's getting louder, and louder, and louder, and it's all for Mo, who makes his move and goes into third, with running partner Rupp right next to him...

FOUR LAPS TO GO

19:57 - 4,000m left

There's an incredible roar as the laps tick down and Farah just bides his time. Like a predator ready to pounce, but he won't make his move just yet...

19:55 - WATCH: Superhuman Ennis secures gold

Video - 'Superhuman' Jessica Ennis secures Olympic gold 00:45

19:53 - Get involved!

19:49 - 16 laps to go...

... and Farah is playing it cool. He's back in around 11th place but he's in no rush to make his move.

19:45 - Rutherford's golden moment

Never mind the final jump, it was Rutherford's 8.31m in the fourth round which sealed his spot in British athletics' history. He follows in the footsteps of Lynn Davies, the last Brit to win Olympic gold in the men's long jump in 1964.

19:42 - The memories!

19:39 - Gold for Greg!

Very few saw this coming - Greg Rutherford is the men's long jump Olympic champion! Mitchell Watt's 8.16m is enough for silver, while Will Claye gets the red flag and will finish with bronze.

Rutherford's final jump is a measly 6.33m but it does not matter whatsoever, his mind was elsewhere, understandably!

19:37 - Long jump finale

It's the sixth and final round in the men's long jump, but no one is coming close to the unfancied Rutherford - is he about to join Ennis in becoming an Olympic champion?

19:35 - There goes the gun

A mighty 25 laps. We'll find out who will be crowned 10,000m champion in around 27/28/29 minutes...

19:32 - One giant leap...

Can anyone catch Rutherford? His 8.31m is 19cm ahead of the chasing pack...

Greg RutherfordGetty Images

19:30 - Here comes Mo!

Who can ruin Mo Farah’s golden dream?

Kenenisa Bekele is the 2004 and 2008 Olympic champion, but injuries have hampered his progress going into 2012. His brother, Tariku, will be hoping to upstage his sibling tonight.

Keep your eyes peeled on American Galen Rupp as well – Farah’s running partner who was 7th at last year’s worlds.

The fact 2011 champion Ibrahim Jeilan is not here due to injury means Mo, the silver medallist in Daegu, is – dare we say it – the favourite…

19:27 - Get involved!

More tweets from the future...

19:23 - Ennis' golden moment

Just listen to that noise...

19:20 - Huuuuuge from Rutherford!

WHAT. A. JUMP! This is incredible, Rutherford has gone even bigger! He jumps 8.31m just as his rivals post scores in the low eights... Two rounds to go.

19:18 - Golden Girl

She just misses out on the 7000-point mark, but who cares? The Sheffield-born athlete really is made of steel.

Jessica Ennis, London 2012Reuters

19:17 - Jessica Ennis - OLYMPIC CHAMPION

WHAT A MOMENT! Ennis seals gold in style, winning her 800m heat with a brilliant sprint down the final 100m.

The poster girl of this Games is now an Olympic champion! The tears are flowing, the atmosphere is electric.

Wow.

19:15 - Eyes on the prize

Two laps away from gold. She was the face of London 2012 going into the Games, will she come away with the medal she has been craving?

19:11 - It's Ennis o'clock

Six events down… One to go. Ennis regained the lead after last night’s 200m, and following the javelin and long jump earlier today, she holds an advantage of 188 points over Lithuania’s Austra Skujytė going into the final event.

The 800m.

It has always been a strong event for the 26-year-old, and she has already achieved three PBs from the six events so far, but nothing is ever guaranteed…

Jessica Ennis competes in the London 2012 heptathlonReuters

19:09 - PB for KJT

Tell you what, the atmosphere is something else inside the Olympic Stadium. The noise is deafening as KJT finishes second in her 800m heat, and that should be enough for a finish in the Top 15.

Remember, she's just 19 - a future world champion SURELY.

19:04 - Rutherford leads!

HUGE! Over to the men's long jump final, and what a second jump from Rutherford, his 8.21m is enough to lead this final... and now it's down to the rest to topple that early target.

19:01 - And we're live!

I haven't been this excited since I went to go and watch Hunger Games at the cinema, because you know, that was a movie which came out in March, 2012.

18:59 - A tweet... from the future!

18:56 - Moments away

Don't forget, the action is LIVE, yes, LIVE, on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player from 7pm.

18:49 - Predictions?

Let us know what you think will happen inside the Olympic Stadium by getting involved on our Twitter page - @Eurosport_UK .

I'm backing gold for Ennis, Farah and Rutherford, because why not? YOLO, as the kids say these days.

18:42 - Murray x 2 tomorrow

Don’t forget, Andy Murray’s in TWO finals tomorrow, against Roger Federer in the men’s and then teaming up with Laura Robson to take on Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka and Max Mirnyi.

Will Murray avenge his Wimbledon final defeat to the now 17-time Grand Slam champion? We’ll find out in under 24 hours…

Andy Murray, London 2012Reuters

18:37 - Gold at the Velodrome

Unreal. Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell smashed the WR in their women's team pursuit heat, and they did so again when beating USA in the final just moments ago. What a performance from the British trio!

18:31 - Spotted

It’s the hottest ticket in town, and this trio certainly did not want to miss out.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the house, so too prime minister David Cameron. We'll move on, shall we.

London 2012Getty Images

18:25 - Further rowing glory

Then it was Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking’s turn, with the duo taking gold in the women's lightweight double sculls. Watch the highlights of their victory below…

18:19 - ICMYI: Like London buses…

Two golds Wednesday, three golds Thursday, another three on Friday, and now we’ve already had three golds today.

GB really are on a roll now, and here’s how Alex Gregory, Tom James, Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs-Hodge kicked off this rather splendid Saturday.

That’s a fourth straight gold for GB in the men’s coxless four. 16 years of dominance...

18:15 - A golden evening for Team GB?

You join us on what has already been a fine day for Team GB – but is it about to become even more memorable?

Jess Ennis, Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford are all going for gold inside the Olympic Stadium, and you can watch the action (ahem) LIVE on Eurosport 1 from 7pm…