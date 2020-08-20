Symington appointed new British Athletics performance director

Former Team GB Olympic cyclist Sara Symington has been named as British Athletics' new performance director.

Symington, 50, will take on responsibility for the Olympic and Paralympic World Class Programmes and said she was delighted with her new role.

"On a professional level I'm looking forward to sharing some of my experiences whilst learning from others within this great sport," said Symington, who competed at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games in Sydney and Athens.

Since retiring from professional cycling in 2004, Symington has been involved in performance roles across various other Olympic sports.

She spent six years as performance director at Archery GB before taking on the same position at England Netball, helping establish a full-time structure for the national squad and leading them to a first Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018.

"I'm an athlete at heart who moved into leadership roles but my overriding ambition has always been about creating an environment where our athletes and staff thrive and deliver continued success both individually and collectively," Symington added.

Symington will also help select British Athletics' new Olympic head coach, while also leading a team of coaches and specialists ahead of the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Games next summer.

British Athletics' CEO Joanna Coates said: "I am extremely excited to welcome Sara as our new Performance Director.

"Her appointment is a major step as we move into an incredibly exciting time for athletics in the UK and is a brilliant opportunity for her to make a difference both immediately and in planning the future.

"Sara possesses a vast wealth of knowledge and experience as both an athlete and a successful leader at a number of sports, which will prove vital in our short-term planning towards Tokyo and allow us to quickly review and evaluate for the cycle to Paris."

