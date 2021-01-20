British Olympic Association officials have countered speculation that this summer's Tokyo Games will not go ahead, writes James Toney.

Former London 2012 organiser Sir Keith Mills claimed he thought the event was 'unlikely' this August, even though Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which he chairs, remains slated for May.

Athletics Olympic champion McNeal provisionally suspended 14/01/2021 AT 16:06

And earlier this month four-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Matthew Pinsent called for the event to be cancelled and moved to 2024.

However, Team GB chairman Sir Hugh Robertson, who served as Olympic minister in David Cameron's government, insists plans remain unchanged.

"Everybody is working on the basis these Games will go ahead," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

"I'm very optimistic and any talk of cancellation and postponement is not what we are hearing from the International Olympic Committee, organising committee and other national Olympic committees around the world.

"In December we saw full stadiums in Tokyo to watch a baseball game, they've proved they can do this with appropriate safety measures.

"There is total determination to stage these Games and our athletes unanimously want to go. I'm as confident as I can be these Games will go ahead."

Comments from Mills and Pinsent, and the views of one-time IOC powerbroker Dick Pound, have led to frustration among athletes. One member of the BOA's athlete advisory panel called speculation 'cruel'.

They said: "I don't think people realise how destabilising it is to read this speculation on social media and a former athlete like Matt Pinsent really should know better.

"There are a lot of views around but I'd rather take my lead from those on the ground and the people with access to all the information, as opposed to talking heads who probably aren't as well informed."

Tokyo have stressed there is no requirement for athletes to be vaccinated before arrival in the Olympic capital, with the BOA stressing they will not queue jump the process.

However, the speed of the vaccine roll-out in the UK could still open a window for athletes to receive their jab before the summer.

"I don't think it would be appropriate at the moment to ask for athletes to be fast-tracked, there is quite rightly a huge determination to get the clinically vulnerable and priority groups vaccinated," added Robertson.

"Because of the speed of the roll out this may look different in the spring but Tokyo organisers are not making it mandatory."

Athletics World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications 06/12/2020 AT 13:55