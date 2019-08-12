Team GB relay team disqualified after reserve shot putter is accidentally registered

UK Athletics Director Neil Black says it is "gutting" that Great Britain were disqualified from the 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Team Championships.

"It's absolutely gutting, for the athletes in particular," he told BBC Sport.

Youcef Zatat was included in the quartet instead of sprinter Rabah Yousif and joked on Twitter he was "10000000% sure" he would have run. He also says he would take "bookings for club appearances and other public events" as a result of the increased attention.

On a more serious note, he tweeted:

Britain finished fifth overall with a total of 302.5 points. Italy won the 4x400m race and finished fourth in the overall standings with 316 points.

Twelve points were available for each event's winner, with 11 available for second place, meaning Britain would still have finished fifth if they had won the 4x400m and Italy had come second.