It’s a question many have asked themselves: could I run quick enough to lead the London Marathon from the gun?
Richard Lee-Wright decided to answer that question with an emphatic 'yes' on Sunday, sprinting off at the start to the delight of those watching.
As the pre-race favourites settled into their early rhythm, the runner from Devon was seen tearing away behind the official race vehicle.
Once he realised he was clear of the field, he began punching the air – making good on his promise to friends some six years earlier.
“It all started about six years ago. A friend and me were watching the London Marathon and he said, obviously, that they run really fast,” Lee-Wright told the Metro.
“I told him ‘I could lead the London Marathon’ and he said there was no chance.
“I’d told people for years that I was going to do this and they laughed at me and didn’t believe I could do it.
“When I put my arm in the air, that’s probably because I realised my dream had come true, and that I’d done it.
“I had to catch the elites and squeezed to the front of them, I just kept going. If Usain Bolt had been there, I’d have gone for him.”
Unsurprisingly, the 38-year-old paid for his early efforts, slowing to clock a still credible 3:23. His early rival, Kenya's winner Amos Kipruto, came home for the men's race title in 2:04:39.
Lee-Wright’s efforts will undoubtedly have inspired a legion of fans hoping to pull off the same stunt in future.
Fancy giving it a go? Not so fast. To be allowed at the front of the startline, runners must earn championship entry by running a sub-2:40 marathon.
Good luck...
