Dina Asher-Smith and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's sprint rivalry attracts top billing but it may be another Jamaican with a double-barrelled name the Brit needs to worry about in Tokyo.

Elaine Thompson-Herah will end 2020 as the fastest woman in the world and a fine Diamond League 100m win in Doha suggests she'll threaten to do the same in 2021.

Achilles torment means Thompson-Herah has looked a shadow of the sprinter who became the seventh woman to win the Olympic 100m-200m double in Rio.

But the 28-year-old's 10.85s at Rome Diamond League will stand as the fastest time of a truncated 2020 and 10.87 in Doha earned her another encouraging, top-level race win.

"I was happy to win in Doha but my major focus is to finish the year healthy," said the 10.70 100m star.

"Preparations for the Olympics is the next on my agenda and it begins in earnest."

Thompson-Herah didn't get her best start but comfortably stretched clear of a field featuring British starlet Amy Hunt in lane one on Diamond League debut, who clocked 11.43.

Hunt will end 2020 having not competed in her favoured 200m distance, in which she broke the world junior record last year.

Elsewhere, Elliot Giles's superb season continued as he lowered his personal best for the third time in 2020 to finish second in the 800m.

Giles followed a break from world bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich and finished well to register 1:44.56, taking more than a tenth of a second off his clocking in Marseille earlier this month.

The race of the night was the women’s 3000m and the first five finishers were Kenyan, world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri victorious and 3000m steeple star Beatrice Chepkoech third.

Laura Weightman finished seventh in 8:26.31 and Eilish McColgan ran 8:40.88 in her first outing over the distance this year.

Meanwhile, there were personal bests for both James West (3:34.07) and Piers Copeland (3:35.32) in the 1500m.

