Three Diamond League meetings not be held due to coronavirus

"Due to the growing number of countries affected by the COVID-19 virus, the first three meetings of the 2020 Wanda Diamond League season, scheduled for April 17 in Qatar, May 9 and 16 in China, cannot be held as planned," it said in a statement https://www.diamondleague.com/news/single-news/news/detail/News/wanda-diamond-league-suspends-early-season-events. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)