Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she is targeting “at least” two more Olympic Games and does not yet think she has reached her full potential.

The world champion heptathlete wants to keep going until Paris 2024 at the bare minimum, as she is yet to achieve her goals in the sport.

Johnson-Thompson will attempt to earn her first Olympic medal at the delayed Tokyo Games, adding to the world title she won in 2019, as well as her world indoor and Commonwealth gold medals.

"Another two at least, counting Tokyo, definitely until Paris 2024, that's for sure, that will be almost like a home Games," the 28-year-old told the 22 Voices podcast, when assessing how many Olympics she has left in her.

"It's super difficult to win an Olympic medal, I think that's why the weight behind it is always there, and you have to be ready on that day, every four years.

It's important for me because I have achieved a lot of things I want to achieve, and I still don't feel like I've reached my full potential.

"I still don't feel like I've gotten everything I wanted out of the sport so I think that's a huge driving force and my motivation."

Johnson-Thompson’s start to the year has been disrupted by an Achilles injury which kept her out of the European Indoor Championships earlier this month, but she hopes to have put that behind her by the beginning of the outdoor season.

"My recovery is going really well. I'm gutted that it's not the way I wanted to start a new year, but I'm remaining positive and I'm in a good place right now," she said.

"I'm progressing really fast and I'm happy that all things are set in place for the outdoor season."

