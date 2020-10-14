Dina Asher-Smith, the 200m world champion, admits that she was "relieved" when this year's Olympics was rescheduled until 2021.

The 24-year-old says she is now looking forward to the new line-up of events, with two Olympics and two World Championships in the next four years - and says that athletics as a sport has a huge opportunity to gain a new audience with so many high-profile events coming up in quick succession.

Tokyo 2020 Farah to race only 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics 14/09/2020 AT 20:07

Speaking on BBC Sounds' No Passion No Point podcast, she said: "When it was postponed I remember weirdly feeling personally relieved. That sounds strange for an athlete to say but I remember that day it was postponed, all gyms were shut, tracks were shut, I had no access to physios, no access for biomechanics and I had no idea of how I would train to an Olympic standard from inside my flat. In the weirdest sense I was relieved.

I'm personally OK with it being postponed; one, because of the circumstances and, two, because as a team it has given us the luxury to step back and say now we have more time."

Asher-Smith, the fastest British woman in history across 100m and 200m, also spoke about her training regime and her preparation for the big events, saying: "If you don't know the first three steps of the Olympic final, you can kiss it goodbye.

Imperious Asher-Smith a European and world champion - now for Tokyo Olympics

"It's a very honest sport. If you haven't been training, eating the right food or lifting the right weights, or if your mind is not in it, there is nowhere to hide. You will be exposed, it will be seen and the consequences will not be good."

Tokyo 2020 'Olympics are five levels above World Champs' – Daley Thompson’s warning for Dina Asher-Smith 07/08/2020 AT 15:39