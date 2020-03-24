'Heartbreaking but the right decision' - Athletes react to Olympics postponement

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the globe the decision to postpone the Games until 2021 was announced following a phone call between International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The news meant that the Games were delayed for the first time in its 124-year modern history.

Athletes across all sports have expressed a range of emotions at missing out on an Olympics this year, with swimmer Adam Peaty insisting the overriding feeling was one of relief.

Video - 'We felt under pressure to train' - Adam Peaty relieved at Olympic postponement 01:00

"Waiting one more year to reach for our dreams is well worth the sacrifice to help keep people safe," he said. "Yes, I'll be another year older, and my body will feel that, but I promise to work my tail off to make Team GB as proud as I can when the time comes!"

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson shared the sentiment

Triathlete Alistair Brownlee, who was hoping to win his third successive gold medal this summer, said that he was pleased the IOC had done the right thing.

“It is one of the oldest adages around that athletes have to be super cut-throat and very selfish, and that is true,” he said. “But right now all the resources that can possibly fight this virus must be used for that and not on a sporting event.

"From an athlete perspective, it was really important it was done now and not in another month’s time. To go so hard in preparing for the Olympic Games only to be told weeks out that it would be postponed would be so much worse."

World champions sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been critical of the delay but was upbeat upon hearing Tuesday's news.

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics and double Olympic gold medalist, said his organisation would be willing to move its world championships, scheduled for Oregon in August 2021, to make way for the Olympics next year.

“The decision the IOC has taken is absolutely the right one,” he added. “You can’t have athletes locked in their houses, not able to train or use public facilities, then clearly the integrity of the competition was going to disappear.”