Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson has put safety first as she trains for the Tokyo Olympics in less than four months' time.

She posted a photo of herself on Instagram training at a gym in full PPE with the caption "Catching weights not Covid"

Johnson-Thompson’s start to the year has been disrupted by an Achilles injury which kept her out of the European Indoor Championships earlier this month, but the 28-year-old hopes to have put that behind her by the beginning of the outdoor season.

"My recovery is going really well. I'm gutted that it's not the way I wanted to start a new year, but I'm remaining positive and I'm in a good place right now," she said.

I'm progressing really fast and I'm happy that all things are set in place for the outdoor season.

