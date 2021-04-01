The first seven members of the Team GB athletics squad have been confirmed for the Tokyo Olympics.

Chris Thompson, Stephanie Davis, Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins, Jess Piasecki and Steph Twell have all been selected for the men's and women's marathons.

Tom Bosworth will compete in the 20km race walk.

"It is a great privilege to be able to welcome the first seven members of the athletics squad for Tokyo into Team GB," said Team GB Tokyo 2020 chef de mission Mark England.

"It was clear from watching the coverage of the qualifying event last week, and seeing the emotion felt by each athlete as they crossed the finish line, just how much this selection means to them.

The hard work and dedication that goes into securing Olympic qualification is admirable, especially in a year that has come with so many challenges.

Thompson and Davis finished inside the qualifying times at marathon trials in Kew Gardens, London back in March. Connor, who had set the qualifying standard in the previous race, finished behind Thompson.

Hawkins had already qualified, while Piasecki and two-time Olympian Twell achieved the qualification standard in 2019.

