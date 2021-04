Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic news - Michael Johnson breaks world record to win Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996

Relive the men's 200m final from the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta as Michael Johnson not only won the gold medal but he broke a world record in the process. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing from what should be an excellent games.

00:04:49, 4 hours ago