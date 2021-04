Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - 'Superhuman' Jessica Ennis secures gold at London 2012

Jessica Ennis won gold in the heptathlon at London 2012, her coronation coming in the final event as a vivacious crowd roared her home in the 800 metres. Eurosport is the only place to experience every moment, every athlete, and every medal from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

00:00:45, 2 hours ago