The athletics schedule in Tokyo will see the introduction of a brand new Olympic event - the 4x400m mixed relay.

After several days of rowing, cycling, swimming and even skateboarding, the track and field events have finally arrived.

While the 100m events may be the highlight of the athletics schedule, there are certainly enough events to create excitement and drama for everyone watching on.

Sadly, there will be no fans in attendance at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo due to the current state of emergency in Japan's capital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But that won't stop the athletes putting on a show and there's the chance to win a gold medal in the first 4x400m mixed relay for one group of athletes.

What are the 4x400m mixed relay rules?

Teams will be made up of two men and two women who will each do a lap of the track, passing a baton to their team-mate at the end of their lap.

It is down to the individual team to decide which order they choose to run in.

They could choose both men first and then the two women, or vice versa, or, decide to alternate between male and female runners.

Alongside the new 4x400m mixed relay there will also be the traditional 4x400m men's and 4x400m women's races.

What is the best strategy for the 4x400m relay?

It's hard to predict the best strategy and this is what makes the race so exciting!

Tactics are an important part of the race and teams will keep in mind that male Olympians are on average six seconds faster than their female counterparts.

Runners can go in any order in the 4x400m mixed relay Image credit: Getty Images

While this race will be new to the Olympics, it was first trialled back in 2017 at the World Relays in Nassau before its popularity grew in the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

In Doha, most countries opted for the male runners to run the first and last legs with the two women running the middle laps of the track.

When is the 4x400m mixed relay event at the Tokyo Olympics?

The first round of the mixed relay event takes place in the Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021, with the final scheduled for the following day.

For UK fans the heats will take place late Friday night and into Saturday morning with the races due to start at 00:00 BST before the men's 10,000m final begins at 00:30 BST.

The final takes place just over 24 hours later in the early hours of Sunday morning (01:35 BST).

