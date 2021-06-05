Published 05/06/2021 at 16:15 GMT | Updated 05/06/2021 at 16:17 GMT

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the second-fastest women's 100m time in history, clocking 10.63 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce, 34, was comprehensively beaten by Olympic rival Dina Asher-Smith at Gateshead a couple of weeks ago, but in her home country in Kingston she set down a real marker ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Her time is behind only Florence Griffith Joyner’s 10.49s set in 1988.

Tokyo 2020 ‘When I’m on the track, I smile more’ - Farah ahead of Olympic qualifier 01/06/2021 AT 14:30

The 2019 world champion also broke the Jamaican national record and holds the quickest time this year.

Fraser-Pryce, the 100m champion at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, will be one of the favourites for gold in Tokyo alongside Asher-Smith and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Tokyo 2020 Bednarek wins 200m, Kenyans shine at Doha Diamond League 28/05/2021 AT 19:47