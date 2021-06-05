Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the second-fastest women's 100m time in history, clocking 10.63 seconds.
Fraser-Pryce, 34, was comprehensively beaten by Olympic rival Dina Asher-Smith at Gateshead a couple of weeks ago, but in her home country in Kingston she set down a real marker ahead of Tokyo 2020.
Her time is behind only Florence Griffith Joyner’s 10.49s set in 1988.
Tokyo 2020
‘When I’m on the track, I smile more’ - Farah ahead of Olympic qualifier
The 2019 world champion also broke the Jamaican national record and holds the quickest time this year.
Fraser-Pryce, the 100m champion at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, will be one of the favourites for gold in Tokyo alongside Asher-Smith and Sha'Carri Richardson.
Tokyo 2020
Bednarek wins 200m, Kenyans shine at Doha Diamond League
Tokyo 2020
Semenya fails in latest bid to qualify for Tokyo Olympics