Usain Bolt believes he would have run the 100 metres in under 9.5 seconds if he wore shoes with the new wave of super spikes.

The spikes feature a lighter energy-returning foam and are said to be worth at least a tenth of a second over the distance.

Bolt, who holds the 100m world record of 9.58sec, told The Guardian: “Me and a friend were talking about this the other day.

Athletics Bolt becomes father to twins, Thunder and Saint Leo, with partner 20/06/2021 AT 22:04

“And I was like, ‘should I be upset?’ Because I know over the years everyone has tried to make spikes different and better but…

Head to Head : Usain Bolt Story Image credit: Eurosport

“We have guessed and we have talked about it, but I don’t know for sure.

“But definitely much faster. Below 9.5 seconds for sure. Without a doubt.”

The Jamaican sprint legend won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles in his career.

He insisted he is not worried about the current athletes beating his 100m world record or his 200m best of 19.19sec with their super spikes.

“How can I argue if World Athletics decide that it’s legal? I can’t do anything about it.

“The rules are the rules. I don’t think I’ll be fully happy, but it’s just one of those things.”

Bolt, 34, also pledged his support to British sprinter Adam Gemili who said he would take a knee on the podium at this month's Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee recently reiterated that protests on the field of play and the podium are banned.

See how Usain Bolt broke the 100m world record in Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

Bolt, who retired in 2017, said: “If you believe in something, then you should do it. It’s something that we need to make the world aware of, what’s going on with racism.”

He added: “I’ve seen it big in football now. If a track athlete decides to do it, they should be able to voice their opinion.”

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 spotlight - Who will take Bolt’s sprint crown? 14/05/2021 AT 09:44