Dina Asher-Smith sent out a message to her rivals for gold at Tokyo 2020 after beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson at the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

On a wet evening that was not conducive to sprinting, Asher-Smith powered out of the blocks and blew her rivals away.

Asher-Smith stopped the clock in a pedestrian - by top-class standards - time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson in second in 11.44. Fraser-Pryce could only claim fourth in a time of 11.51.

Tokyo 2020 World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes YESTERDAY AT 09:33

The race was in all probability a phoney war ahead of the big event in Tokyo later in the summer - with conditions set to be vastly different - but the Brit can take huge confidence from blitzing some big names.

"I feel really good," Asher-Smith told the BBC. "Conditions were far from ideal for sprinting but the most important thing is to come away with a good result and a win and I was very happy to do that.

I think all in all today was more of an experience but the only thing that can indicate Tokyo is the Olympic final itself.

"I want to stay focused, do well and get better from here."

Jakob Ingebrigtsen was one of the star names on show in Gateshead and the Norwegian delivered a silk-smooth success in the 1500m.

Tracking the pace for the opening three laps, Ingebrigtsen took over at the bell and kicked for home at the top of the straight to post a winning time of 3:36.27 for his second Diamond League success of the season.

Laura Muir continued her decent form with a facile success in the 1500m.

Muir tracked the pace for three laps before hitting the front at the bell and showing her 800m pace to put distance between herself and admittedly inferior rivals.

The Brit crossed the line in a time of 4:03.74, ahead of Rababe Arafi.

Britain’s Adam Gemili could only fill sixth place in the 200m, which went to Kenny Bednarek in 20.33.

GB's Naomi Ogbeta secured a third-placed finish in the women’s triple jump, which went to Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts with a leap of 14.29m.

Tokyo 2020 Asher-Smith must be wary of US sprint threat, reckons Rutherford 21/05/2021 AT 12:19